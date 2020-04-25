Telugu actor Manchu Vishnu takes a jibe at Trump, offers Baygon

By | Published: 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump’s reported remarks on injecting disinfectants into the body to kill the coronavirus has shocked many, and though the US president later said he was being sarcastic, is still drawing criticism from many.

Actor Manchu Vishnu was among those who reacted to the comment, with a sarcastic tweet on Saturday. Vishnu, tagging Trump on Twitter wrote:

Just heard that @realDonaldTrump suggested injecting disinfectant #Lysol as a precautionary measure into the body ???? Actually we have something better in India, it’s called #Baygon. @realDonaldTrump can you send me your address sir please, will send you a carton to try first. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 25, 2020



“Just heard that @realDonaldTrump suggested injecting disinfectant #Lysol as a precautionary measure into the body ???? Actually we have something better in India, it’s called #Baygon. @realDonaldTrump can you send me your address sir please, will send you a carton to try first.”

Trump’s offhand comment, wondering if disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 elicited intense reactions from health professionals, apart from prompting warnings from makers of disinfectants.

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said a statement from Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol and Dettol.