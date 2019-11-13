Telugu actor Rajasekhar injured in accident on ORR

By | Published: 9:49 am

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Rajasekhar was injured after the car he was travelling in overturned on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad last night.

The actor was reportedly coming in a chauffeur driven car from Vijayawada to the city when the vehicle overturned on the Pedda Amberpet stretch on ORR at Shamshabad. Rajasekhar and the driver sustained injuries and were rescued by the local police. They were shifted to a hospital.

It is learnt that the car was driven at high speed when it lost control after a flat tyre on the stretch. The air balloons in the car opened providing a cushion to the occupants and ensured their safety.

