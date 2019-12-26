Telugu Christian community celebrates Christmas in Gulf

By | Published: 12:52 am

Jeddah: The Christian NRIs hailing from Telugu States in the Gulf countries celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm and joy. The Christmas Day masses were held exclusively in Telugu language at various Telugu churches in the region.

Kuwait is in the forefront of all Gulf countries in holding mass prayers and celebrations. Making it almost impossible for many motorists to reach Malviya area in Kuwait, Telugu church, commonly known as TCC, is popular among Telugu workers and families.

Telugu Church Service is 48-years-old in Kuwait and having Telugu services in almost all major localities where Indians live. It is first GCC nation to establish ties with the Vatican in 1969. Dr. Livingston Gadde and other senior priests of TTC delivered their sermons at mass prayer on Wednesday at church compound in Malviya. Also, there are some 70 church cum chapels that are run by Telugu NRIs, known as Basement Churches, also celebrated the festival.

In UAE, Telugu church service was offered in six places in Dubai. The Telugu Church in Burj Dubai was busy since morning said faithful Shalem Babu. Vijaya Prasad, YSRCP leader from East Godavari district, attended as special guest and pastor Shyam Babu delivered sermon. Seyonu Church at Karama also held prayer service in Telugu. Telugu Christian community living in far and flung desert areas attended the prayer service at Abu Dhabhi where pastors Shefi Kiran and Timoti Vincent delivered sermons separately.

TTC Church under leadership of Pastor Gudala Bhagyanandam celebrated the festival in which thousands of Telugu Christian community members took part and special guests from Kakinada delivered the sermons. Also, Rakshan Suvartha Sangham Church led by pastor Joshi Katika held a function.

Telugu Christian community living in Qatar, Oman and Bahrain also celebrated Christmas local Telugu churches. According to an estimate, around 20 lakh Catholics live in Gulf region, the vast majority of them work in Saudi Arabia and all of them are foreign workers.

