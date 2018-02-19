Telugu comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao no more

By | Published: 9:52 am 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry lost an excellent comedian with Gundu Hanumantha Rao breathing his last at his house on Monday morning.

Hanumanth Rao was ailing for sometime and was shifted to a private hospital in Erragadda where he was declared dead on arrival, his family members said. He was 62.

Also read CMRF sanctions Rs 5 lakh to comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao

Hanumantha Rao was stated to be suffering from a kidney ailment.

The comedian, known for his inimitable diction and action, had acted in about 400 movies and began his film career with the blockbuster ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ of Jandhyala. Hanumantha Rao had also left an indelible imprint on the theatre field.

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao and several industry seniors expressed condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the death of noted Telugu film comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao.

He said it was unfortunate and sad that despite best efforts put in by doctors and support from relatives and friends, Hanumantha Rao, who was ailing for some time, could not survive.

The Chief Minister has conveyed his sympathies to the members of the bereaved family. He said it was a great void created by Hanumantha Rao who contributed to the Theatre, film and TV industries.