Telugu comedian Sunil hospitalised due to health issues

By | Published: 3:45 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Sunil on Thursday was admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli with seasonal flu.

The authorities at AIG said the actor complained of cough and a bit of elevated temperature. As a precautionary measure, senior doctors from AIG advised Sunil to get admitted to the hospital and take rest for a few days. The actor has received symptomatic treatment for high cough, fever and cold and is in stable condition.

Sunil recently featured in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and also is in Ravi Teja starrer ‘Disco Raja’ which is being released on Friday. He is also playing a negative character in another upcoming project titled ‘Colour Photo’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter