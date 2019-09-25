Telugu comedian Venu Madhav is no more

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor and comedian Venu Madhav passed away here on Wednesday. He was 50.

Venu Madhav, who was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Tuesday, was suffering from multiple health complications of the kidney and the liver.

He was earlier admitted to Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad in the first week of September. Though he recovered slightly, multiple health complications resurfaced on Tuesday and he was brought again to the hospital in a critical condition and put on ventilator, hospital officials said.

He passed away around 12.20 pm, according to reports.

Venu Madhav, born in 1968, was a native of Kodad in Suryapet and was residing in Kapra here. He is survived by his wife and two sons.