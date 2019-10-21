Telugu director Puri Jagannadh supports plastic, writes to PM Modi

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: When the whole world is speaking out against plastic, Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh has chosen to tread a different path and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying banning single use plastic would not mitigate climate change.

Dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji IS SINGLE USE PLASTIC REALLY A PROBLEM? pic.twitter.com/sf6A6WMA45 — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) October 20, 2019

In a letter addressed to Modi and posted on his social media accounts, Jagannadh said plastic had become a problem not by itself but because of humans who misused and abused plastic with their “lax and lazy attitude”. Differing with the campaign against plastic, the director said instead of a ban, the stress should be on recycle and reuse of plastic.

“If we consider going back to paper bags and cotton bags as a solution to replace plastic, again we need to cut the trees and need large tracks of fertile land to produce cotton crops. These two aspects will again have an unbalancing effect on environment and ecosystem,” he wrote.

Jagannadh also asked the Prime Minister to provide incentives for public to collect plastic and take the same to recycling units, which he said would make “every man do Swachh Bharat work to keep” localities clean and neat.

“If the government provides a price for plastic, people will see plastic as money and will save it at homes and not litter our environment,” he said

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter