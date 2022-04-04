Telugu director Trivikram fined for tinted glass violation

Hyderabad: Telugu film director Trivikram Srinivas’s car was stopped by the traffic police at Jubilee Hills and was allegedly fined for violation of tinted glass norms here on Monday.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, who had already warned the motorists against tinted glass windows for cars and other vehicles, stopped the director’s car, after which they imposed a spot fine of Rs.700 for the violation. Incidentally, the director in the car with his driver driving it.

The police further removed the tinted film on the window glass on the spot, while Trivikram was still in the seat.

The Supreme Court had banned the use of tinted glass. It states that a vehicle’s window must be fully transparent. But, some celebrities have been using the tint for the sake of their privacy, which is still a violation of traffic rules.

