Telugu film celebrities do their bit to fight Covid-19 

By | Published: 4:00 pm 4:06 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu film celebrities have come forward to donate liberally to the State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From actors Ram Charan and Nithin to directors Trivikram Srinivas, Anil Ravipudi and Koratala Siva and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan as well, the Telugu film industry is chipping in.

Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Thursday stating that he would be donating Rs.50 lakh each to the CM’s Relief Funds of both the Telugu States.

“I will be donating Rs.50 lakh each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against the Corona pandemic,” he said, adding that he would also be donating Rs.1 crore to the PM’s relief fund.

Actor Ram Charan too announced Rs 70 lakh toward the Central government and both the Telugu States as well. “Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments…Hope you all are staying safe at home!,” tweeted Ram Charan.

In a separate message, Ram Charan said he would like to applaud the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of all the States including Telangana and AP to fight the pandemic. “As a responsible citizen, I encourage all to strictly abide by their rules and recommendations. Jai Hind,” he said.

Director Trivikram Srinivas decided to donate Rs 10 lakh each to both the Telugu States. Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi and Koratala Siva too announced Rs 5 lakh each to both the States.

The trend actually began with actor Nithin who met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his camp office to donate Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday. Nithin also announced Rs 10 lakh for Andhra Pradesh.

