Telugu film stars plant saplings as part of Green India challenge

By | Published: 10:09 pm 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Prominent Telugu film artists Tulasi, Y Vijaya, Jr Relangi, Sasanka, Kadambari Kiran and Kishore Das planted saplings in Vansthalipuram on Thursday, inspired by Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar’s Green Challenge initiative. The actors were here for shooting a film.

“We all came to Hyderabad for a shoot. We were inspired by the MP to plant trees. I urge everyone to take part in the challenge and plant trees,” the Sankarabharanam fame Tulasi said. She said that planting trees should be a regular process and not just confined to occasions like birthdays or wedding anniversaries, she said.

Tulasi also urged everyone to take care of the saplings plants that they plant in the name of Green Challenge. Other members of the movie production unit also took part in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .