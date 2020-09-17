Telugu girl makes relatable memes

Hyderabad-based Yoga Nanditha is behind all the wise words you read on cardboard placards on The Telugu Pilla’s Instagram page

While it is difficult to tickle your creative bone in the lockdown period, Hyderabad-based Instagram star Yoga Nanditha makes it look easy. Better known as ‘The Telugu Pilla’, her Instagram page became viral within three months. “I always wanted to do something different. I wanted to attract and connect to people while also making them smile.

Memes are stress-relieving for everyone and there are hardly anyone making them in Telugu. The best thing is I haven’t found any woman making the kind of memes I do,” says the 20-year-old.

Interestingly, Hyderabad-based communications agency Hustlin Media got on board and decided to collaborate with the budding meme-maker. “We are a team of three — I take suggestions from them so that I can present quality content and connect better with my audience.

Making a meme needs a lot of thinking, but sometimes the idea just pops up in my head and I make a post immediately. What motivates me is that people from abroad also follow us and compliment me,” says the fashion designer from NIFT, Hyderabad.

The Telugu Pilla page is inspired by the popular @Dudewithsign. So, all the wise words you read are written on cardboard placards and held up by Yoga whose stoic expression somehow makes it all the more funnier. The content is inspired by the teams’ observations and experiences, and they try to keep it contemporary too.

Take the post ‘Naa results meeku endhuku uncle’ (why are you bothered about my results, uncle?), for instance. It is directed towards all those pesky uncles who prod you for your marks. This was posted the day the intermediate results in Telangana were out. Then there is a post that goes ‘Gongura is my stash’, gongura being an important part of every Telugu household. “The tone of the content is casual and yet, it is something that we have all thought about at some point,” says the 20-year-old.

“Memes, for me, are an addiction, they might not turn a bad day around but at least they make you pause and smile for a minute. The best thing is that even celebrities follow our page and some posts are being reposted by them which gives me confidence. Recently, I started a YouTube channel to get closer to my people,” she shares.

Yoga writes all the Telugu memes in English so that it hits the urban crowd.

