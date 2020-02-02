Telugu girl Pratyusha achieves WGM title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: Bodda Pratyusha joined the ranks of Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika by becoming the only third Women Grand Master from the Telugu States, when she achieved her third norm in Gibraltar chess tournament in England recently.

The 22-year-old girl from East Godavari has been training with noted coach from Hyderabad, Rama Raju at his RACE (Ramaraju Academy of Chess Education) since last 11 years. Pratyusha’s highest rating was 2,346. Her current rating is 2,273. Coach Rama Raju was delighted at Pratyusha’s achievement and said that the youngster is poised for a bright future.

The B. Com first year student had a rich medal haul that includes gold at Asian Youth in under-18 and under-10 categories along with bronze in under-12 and under-10. She also won gold in the Commonwealth chess tournaments in under-16, under-14, under-12 and under-10. At the World Youth chess tournament, she won a gold in under-9 category in Greece in 2006 and won bronze in under-12 in Vietnam in 2008.

