Telugu litterateur Indraganti Srikantha Sarma passes away in Hyderabad

Published: 3:57 pm

Hyderabad: Well known Telugu litterateur Indraganti Srikantha Sarma passed away at his house here on Thursday. He was 75 years and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. Srikantha Sarma is known for his study of poetry and for his translation of many Sanskrit works into Telugu. He worked in Andhra Jyothi weekly and Andhra Prabha weekly for a long time and had penned several works including plays. He was very well known for his poetry and had published several books. Srikantha Sarma was born in Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari.

In a statement here on Thursday, Sahiti Sravandi paid rich tributes to Srikantha Sarma and said his passing away was the greatest loss to Telugu Literature. Sahiti Sravanti honorary president Telakalapalli Ravi, president Voraprasad and general secretary Satyaranjan extended their heartfelt condolences to the family members of Srikantha Sarma.

