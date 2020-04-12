Telugu NRI retracts her words after getting trolled on social media

By | Published: 2:48 pm

Hyderabad: A Telugu NRI has apologized for her remarks on the prevailing situation in the US after she was trolled by netizens on social media.

Swathi, a resident of New York in the US, had earlier shared a video on social media in which she explained the plight of the US in dealing with the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. At the same time, she praised India for its efforts in cracking down the spread of virus.

“In the present trend, I have observed a major difference how both the countries are dealing with the pandemic. Indian population is 135 crore while US has 35 crore people. The dimension of USA is comparatively vast from India. It is a land of billionaires. Cost of living so huge that two families in India can live for two months with a man’s spending for one month in America.

The US is in severe crisis in controlling the spread of the virus. There is no enough space to bury bodies in cemeteries. Instead, bodies are being cremated in public parks. There is insufficient beds for the growing number patients each day,” she said.

At the same time, Swathi praised the Indian initiatives at combating the virus that she observed were paying dividends.

However, retracting her earlier video, Swathi released another one where she apologized saying, “I am really sorry for the previous video. My fellow Indians residing in India were severely hurt with the comments. With a view to bringing the facts and show the heart-wrenching scenes of New York to the world, I created a video following a request from a YouTube channel. It was not my personal script though. The script is already going viral on social media. The clip was leaked during the video-editing and subsequently, I was trolled for it.

Indian NRIs from this part of the country have achieved success and progressed in life along with the country’s growth. I am aware of this fact that, we made our parents proud with our success,” she added.

