Telugu NRI singer’s song on coronavirus gets kudos

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: As the entire world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities and artistes are doing their bit to make people aware on the gravity of the situation through various arts forms.

As film stars, sports personalities, folk artistes among other people who are coming up with songs on coronavirus. An upcoming singer, a Telugu NRI, Karthik Jayanthi is making waves for his song. Karthik, a resident of Virginia USA, is getting appreciation for an awareness programme that he organised in the US. To make people aware and show unity, the programme drives home a message about the safety of people. Directors like Sri Krishna, Dhananjay, Rohit Paritala, Nutana, Karthik Kodakandla, Ayodhya karthik and Telugu singers, actors, music directors took part in the programme. Telugu associations in the US — TANA, GWTCS, CATS, TDF, Varadhi, Ujwala Foundation, Manakosam, Pilupu NRI BJP wing, Bharath USA too were part of it.

