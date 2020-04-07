Telugu NRIs help migrant labourers

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: To support daily wagers and migrants, Telugu NRIs Gita Chilakapati and Divya Ravella have sponsored food items while Anand, Linga Raju and Shyamala, organised a relief camp for Telugu migrant workers in Telangana, AP Bhawan area of Delhi, through Banjara Mahila NGO.

Rice, wheat, oil, dal and other food items were distributed to 100 poor families.

Dr Anand thanked his friends Gita and Divya and requested everyone to follow social distance, hygiene measures to combat Coronavirus. He also requested other donors to come forward and support at this crisis time.

