Singer Smitha on her eventful journey

By | Published: 7:12 pm

It was just 20 years ago, a teenage singer burst into Telugu television screen with her mesmerising voice. Within no time, there was no looking back for singer Smitha. The talent show on the vernacular channel anchored by music maestro SP Balasubramaniam, has become the launch pad for her career. “I just feel like it was yesterday. Without any expectations, I forayed into professional singing without knowing what is in store and what would be the future,” smiles the 38-year-old singer recalling her journey in the industry.

“Looking back, my journey gave me immense pleasure. Every second is a new beginning for me,” says Smitha who had also acted in couple of Telugu movies like Malliswari and Aata.”I have the same excitement and energy since the days of my debut, back in 1996. I feel proud to be called as Telugu pop icon. Singing in more than 10 languages has been great experience for me. Along with 12 albums, 17 musical videos, over 100 playbacks, over 200 concerts in 8 countries, bringing home a trophy — all these are unforgettable moments of my life,” she says.

Marking singing her career, Smitha said she will be celebrating her music and dance journey on July 22 in the city. “Celebration is just to feel grateful for crores of fans who are the reason for my life. My journey has changed from cassette to CD, from CD to pen drives and from pen drives to digital views on YouTube. My songs have crossed hundreds of millions of digital views winning millions of hearts — it has been eventful journey and I feel great for that,” she said.