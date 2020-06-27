Telugu pop singer Smita starting a series on Yoga  

By | Published: 2:55 pm

Earlier she also gave a call to stop using plastic bindis (stickers) available in the market and showed the preparation of homemade kumkum. She is now delivering samples of kumkum to those requesting her on Instagram.

The singer actor, who in 2019 completed her 20 years in the singing industry, rose to fame after the talent show on the vernacular channel anchored by music maestro SP Balasubramaniam, and that became the launch pad for her career.

Of late, Smita is also educating her followers about health, nutrition, Yoga, meditation and natural living on her Instagram page. In her latest video message, she said “Very soon I am planning to come live and will be sharing tips on how Yoga helped me and will share my personal experience.” The Hai Rabba singer will be doing a live series and requested her followers to wait for it. She also said “I wanted to start this on International Yoga Day, but anytime is good to start good things. So keep watching this space.”