Telugu States told to resolve seniority issue

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, on Monday dealt with a writ plea pertaining to dispute in allocation of the posts in the cadre of Deputy Superintendent of Police between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh arising out of birfurcation in 2014. “It is like an India-China border issue, the two States are not trying to resolve the issues. Why this ego problem, why do you want judicial adjudication even to resolve an issue of seniority list?” he questioned.

AP Advocate General S Sriram said an order dated September 19, 2017, passed by the High Court was challenged by the Telangana government and the same was dismissed. He said as the cadre controlling authority is AP, it finalised the seniority list in November 2018. The present dispute involves finalisation of seniority and allotment of four DSPs and one Additional SP. He said the court may permit the States to finalise the allotment first before finalising seniority. The bench pointed out that seniority and allotment were interconnected and that such a suggestion would be contrary to the State Reorganisation Act, 2014. The AP Advocate General and the Telangana Additional Advocate General sought two weeks’ time to look into the issues, which the judge granted.

Illegally-run colleges

A two-judge PIL bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, directed the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (Board) to take concrete steps against Sri Chaithanya and Narayana colleges for running intermediate colleges without affiliation. The PIL was filed by Dantham Rajesh, a social activist. The petitioner sought directions from the court to the Education Department to conduct a detailed inquiry into the irregularities committed by the two colleges. The bench perused the affidavit filed by the Board. It observed that 15 colleges run by Sri Chaithanya and 28 by Narayana did not have affiliation. Further, four colleges of Sri Chaithanya and three of Narayana were shifted without permission. It also revealed nearly 10,000 students each from the said institutions were studying in those colleges. When the bench questioned why no action was taken, the Board cited said examinations were around the corner and, therefore, it did not take any action. “It is strange that you did not take any action against the unaffiliated colleges at the beginning and you do not take any action even now” said the bench. It directed the Board to take concrete steps against illegally-run colleges and file a report before the court by month-end.

Children’s custody

A two-judge bench dealt with a habeas corpus case filed by Bharathi VNL Sridhara. The petitioner complained the illegal detention of her children by her ex-husband Surendra Babu Sridhara. The counsel representing Surendra Babu said the petitioner was a divorcee and there was no illegal detention. The bench however observed that though the petitioner was a divorcee, the children are minors aged below 5 years and thus biological mother in the natural guardian. Directing the petitioner to provide her Bengaluru address to the court, the bench directed Surendra Babu to hand over the custody of the children to the petitioner, and disposed of the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .