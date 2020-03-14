Telugu students shine in GATE 2020

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi which conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 has announced the results on Friday. Several Telugu candidates have successfully cracked the entrance examination, this year.

A Pavan Kumar Reddy has bagged all India first rank in electronics and communication engineering stream. ACE Engineering Academy here said Reddy took classroom coaching for the GATE in the academy. Two other students namely Abhash Rai and Krishna Singh Rajput who were also coached by the academy bagged all India first rank in electrical and electronics engineering and instrumentation engineering streams respectively, it said.

A few students from National Institute of Technology-Warangal have cracked the examinations in different subjects. According to NIT-W, Daksh Pamar got all India 12th rank in biotechnology, Aabhaas Dasguta secured 22nd rank in computer science engineering, Shahidhar Gangavarapu and Deepak Karthikeya got all India 30 and 181 ranks respectively in the mechanical engineering paper.

Likewise, Dinesh Reddy and Vishnu Teja got all India 66th and 179th rank respectively in electrical and electronics engineering stream.

The scores in the examination will be used for admitting candidates in the master degree and doctoral programmes in engineering or technology or architecture offered by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. The scores are also used by the public sector undertakings for employment.

