Telugu Wikipedia set to turn the page

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Needless to say, Wikipedia is one of the most popular websites in the world. Including all language editions, the site has over 50 million articles as of 2019. But, Telugu Wikipedia has little to offer with no more than 72,000 pages of information.

In a bid to make Telugu Wikipedia an effective platform, State Information Technology Department’s Digital Media wing has joined hands with Hyderabad’s International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) and is working towards providing the answer to every single query associated with the State in regional language.

For this purpose, a team of specialists has been formed including a large number of volunteers who are active on Wikipedia since it is not easy to upload the entire information regarding the State. IIIT-H will provide technical support.

IT Department’s Digital Media wing Director Dileep Konatham is keenly monitoring the project. He said the first generations of internet users were largely English speakers who never had any problem since the content was mostly in English.

But, in the wake of easy availability of mobile devices and high-speed internet across the country, the next or contemporary generations of internet users are largely non-English speakers, he points out. This has turned as a huge drawback because most of the content available on Wikipedia is in English or other regional languages.

“We noticed there’s not enough content available in Telugu on the internet. Then the idea of increasing Telugu content online emerged, and it is one of the main objectives of Telangana Digital Media wing,” Dileep said.

Since Telugu is already a member language of the Unicode Consortium, it is easy to computerise information. Moreover, a good deal of tools is at one’s fingertips for typing in Telugu.

The team will look into different subjects such as Telangana tourism, politics, literature, science and technology, current affairs and cuisine, and government information such as schemes, projects, programmes and key decisions.

Nevertheless, the distrust towards information on English Wikipedia is frequent since it can be edited by anyone at any time without verification. To avoid such discredit over Telugu Wikipedia, the editors assigned will verify the received information, make necessary corrections and then upload it to Wikipedia.

At the ongoing 33rd Hyderabad Book Fair, a stall named ‘Project Telugu Wiki’ has been set up to encourage people to contribute information.

Lauding the initiative, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted saying, “We are grateful to the Government of Telangana and the State Digital Department for their efforts to make our history and excellence informed in today’s information technology age through ‘Telugu Wikipedia’ platform.”

Those who wish to become a volunteer or contribute information can contact Ph.9959263974 via WhatsApp or by email – [email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .