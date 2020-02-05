Telugu Women donate long hairs for cancer patients in Dubai

By | Published: 3:32 pm

Jeddah: Many Indian women have turned out to have their long locks chopped to help cancer patients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dozens of women and young girls from Telangana on Tuesday came to donate their most preferred and loved possessions – the long hairs for the cause of cancer patients in Dubai.

Hope for Hair event is organised on World Cancer Day on Tuesday and raising hair for cancer patients who face hair loss during treatment. The hair collected will be used to help financially vulnerable female cancer patients who have lost their hair due to the effects of chemotherapy.

NRI community living in Dubai with the support of Indian consulate is playing an important role in awareness of cancer and conducting hair donation campaign.

“I was very touched by the idea when I was told by a friend for donating hair to some other women”, said Radhika, who hails from Suryapet district in Telangana. She currently lives in Sharjah. “My two daughters spontaneously decided to donate their hair and so I brought it here”, she added.

“So far I didn’t trim my hair but when I came to know about this noble cause, I have decided to come over there to donate it”, says Nikhila who hailing from Warangal and living in Dubai.

Other Telugu women including 15-year- Sushrita of Vijayawada and resident of Dubai who came along with her mother to donate the hairs.

Other donor from Vijayawada, Naga said that “I was very touched by the idea. Your hair, especially for a woman, is a very intimate part of your body. The idea of donating this to someone who really needs it touched me very much.”’

Earlier, Indian Consul General Vipul formally inaugurated the event where he emphasized upon need to have awareness of cancer among the women.

