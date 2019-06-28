Telugu writer Chayadevi passes away in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:59 am

Hyderabad: Noted Telugu fiction writer and winner of Sahitya Akademi Award in Telugu, Abburi Chayadevi passed away in the early hours of Friday. She was 86. Chayadevi was unwell and was struggling with multiple health related complications. She resided at CR Foundation in Kondapur.

Widely regarded as a creative feminist writer, Chayadevi won the Sahitya Akademi Award in Telugu in 2005 for her short stories titled ‘Tana Margam’. Chayadevi was also known for her work on translation of German fiction, collection of essays, a travelogue on China and a Telugu compilation of 20th century women writers.

The renowned Telugu writer, who was born in Rajahmundry, was wife of former Chairman of Official Languages Commission and noted writer the late Abburi Varadarajeswara Rao. Apart from writing, Chayadevi also worked in the United Service Institution of India Library, New Delhi, Indian School of International Studies Library and Jawaharlal Nehru University Library.

