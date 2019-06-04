Telugu youngster drowns in New Jersey lake

By | Published: 10:07 am

Hyderabad: A Telugu youngster, Avinash Kuna, who went swimming while celebrating his birthday drowned in Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey. According to reports in the local media, Avinash, 32, a resident of Parsippany had gone to the lake in a rented boat along with three of his friends on Saturday. As soon as he stepped off the boat into the water, he “felt something pulling him down” and cried out. Though his friends tried to help with a life vest, he couldn’t reach it.

A report quoted a woman who saw the incident as saying Avinash panicked and “fell out of his vest” and went under water. “One of our friends jumped into the water with a life vest but they had to pull him out since his vest came off too. Avinash started to drown in water. Everything happened so quickly. They were all terrified. Not knowing how to react, they called Bridge Marina and 911 for help,” a report quoted one of his friends.

Divers from the Marine Services Bureau and others combed the area, which is said to be not suitable for swimming with lots of weeds and mud, retrieved the body early on Tuesday. According to his Facebook account, Avinash worked as a systems programmer for UPS and was the founder of a software development company. His friends described him as someone who cared deeply for his friends and family and had recently begun working and sending money home to India.

“He had high ambitions in life, to become an entrepreneur, give back to the society, travel places around the globe,” the friends said. Avinash was a Senior Systems Programmer for United Parcel Service working at their new facility on Upper Pond Road since September 2018. He had a Masters degree from New Mexico State University in 2016. He also received a Masters` degree from Andhra University with a Masters degree in Computer Science graduating in 2010.

Knowing about this incident, his mother has been hospitalized, reports said, adding that once the body was released from the Medical Examiner’s office, it would be flown back to India. A GoFundMe page has been set up by his friends to help his family.

https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-our-diseased-friendavinash039s-family

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.