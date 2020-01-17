Telugus celebrate Sankranti in UAE

By | Published: 12:45 am

Jeddah: The Telugu NRI community from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh working in Northern emirates of UAE celebrated Makara Sankranti and Sri Goda Ranganathula Kalyanamm in Ras Al Khaimah.

Hundreds of people from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other emirates also participated in the event. The event was organised by Telugu Taringini, A Ras Al Khaimah-based NRI organisation, at the Indian Association auditorium which reverberated with Govinda Namam, similar to celebrations back home in India, organisers said.

Gangireddu (decorated bulls) and Haridasu are two core aspects of Sankranti. Though this tradition is fading away in India, NRIs presented the Haridasu scene in an impressive manner. Mayukh, Mohit and Dakshay thrilled audience with their bright vibrant yellow and saffron attire with colourful garlands and accessories like sage Narada.

Women from Dubai drew rangolis, considered auspicious and an essential part of Sankranti. Gobbemmalu, Bhogi Pallu, Bommala Koluvu and dance competition by kids marked the occasion.

Pisapati Srinivas, who flew from Tirupati Vedic University in India performed the ritual of Sri Goda Ranganathula Kalyanam and explained the significance of Godadevi Kalyanam.

According to Dharmaraju Muraridas Prabhu of Dubai-based spiritual organisation Sampradayam, Sankranti is a festival of harvest and participating in Godadevi Kalyanam was a thanksgiving gesture to the goddess.

The programme began with devotional songs by Shanti, Srivalli, Soujanya and Prashanti. Maithili Mohan narrated the rituals. Vakkalagadda Venkata Suresh, president of Telugu Taringini, oversaw the arrangements along with his team.

