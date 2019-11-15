Telugus in Gulf go on ‘vanabhojanalu’

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:49 pm

Jeddah: Being a cluster of Telugu expatriate families, the Gulf region makes every Telugu NRI feel at home. And it is during festivals and other religious occasions that the families come together to celebrate.

Amid the hectic routine, many Telugu families have been venturing out for ‘Karthika Masam Vanabhojanalu’ in the region. It is an annual ritualistic picnic undertaken during the masam, the eight month of Telugu calendar.

Some hundreds of Telugu families living in Oman had vanabhojanalu with zeal and fervour. A large Shiva Ling was erected in a farm in a remote place in the country and the event started with ‘Mahanyasapurvaka Rudrabhishekam’ with Vedic pandit Vijay Kumar of Dharmapuri chanting ‘Sahasra Lingarchana’. Telugu NRIs in Muscat and Sohar and other vilayats too attended the event which was organised by various community groups and supervised by Chandana Ramdas. Rangoli and other completions were held for women and children.

In Dubai, vanabhojanalu was organised by Gulf Reddy Association that saw scores of Telugu families. Priests performed ‘Sahasra Lingarchana’ and ‘Rudra Homam’ and other rituals to mark the auspicious month. The shrubs of Phyllanthus emblica (amla) and basil (tulsi) were brought from Hyderabad to perform rituals, said organisers.

In Sharjah too, the event was marked with fervour while the rituals were performed by disciples and devotees of Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Hyderabad. In Qatar and Bahrain, the event will be marked next weekend, according to organisers.

