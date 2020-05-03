Temperature crosses 41 degree Celsius in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: With summer intensifying, temperatures in the city on Sunday crossed the 41 degree Celsius, which is the highest temperature to be recorded this season. The city today recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius.

The day temperatures rose sharply by five degree Celsius in a day, i.e., from 37.2 degree Celsius on Saturday to 41.2 degree Celsius on Sunday.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the area-wise temperatures soared over 42 degree Celsius with Saroornagar registering a highest temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius, followed by BHEL (42.5 degree Celsius), Kukatpally (42.5 degree Celsius) and Rajendranagar (42.4 degree Celsius).

The forecast with TSDPS shows that light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected during the afternoon/ evening hours at isolated places of GHMC areas for next three days .

“Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 27 degree Celsius to 29 degree Celsius,” the society added.

