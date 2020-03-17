Temperature soars in Telangana, Bhadrachalam sizzles at 38 degree C

By | Published: 5:28 pm 5:30 pm

Hyderabad: A maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, while several other locations too recorded high temperatures indicating the onset of summer on Tuesday.

The temperature recordings taken by the Indian Met department at 8.30 a.m. put Bhadrachalam at the top place with 38 deg celsius followed by Mahabubnagar 36.2.

The other high temperatures recorded were: Nalgonda – 36, Nizamabad 357, Khammam – 35.6, Adilabad – 34.8, Ramagundam – 34.6, Hyderabad – 34, Medak – 33.2 and Hanamkonda – 33( all in degrees celsius).

The Met office forecast that there could be thunderstorms accompanied by lightnings very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for the next three days for March 18, 19 and 20.

