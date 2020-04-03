Temperature touches 40.6 degrees Celsius in Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: Kamareddy and Medak districts received some rainfall, even as temperatures crossed the 40.6 degrees celsius mark in Bhadrachalam according to a MET bulletin issued here on Friday. Following are the temperatures recorded all over the State till 08.30 a.m. on Friday.
Bhadrachalam – 40.6
Nalgonda -39.8
Khammam – 39.6
Hyderabad – 39.4
Mahabubnagar – 39.4
Adilabad – 39.3
Ramagundam – 39.2
Hanamkonda – 39
Nizamabad – 39
Medak – 38.2
Hakimpet – 37
Dundigal – 37.1
