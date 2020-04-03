Temperature touches 40.6 degrees Celsius in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: Kamareddy and Medak districts received some rainfall, even as temperatures crossed the 40.6 degrees celsius mark in Bhadrachalam according to a MET bulletin issued here on Friday. Following are the temperatures recorded all over the State till 08.30 a.m. on Friday.

Bhadrachalam – 40.6

Nalgonda -39.8

Khammam – 39.6

Hyderabad – 39.4

Mahabubnagar – 39.4

Adilabad – 39.3

Ramagundam – 39.2

Hanamkonda – 39

Nizamabad – 39

Medak – 38.2

Hakimpet – 37

Dundigal – 37.1

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .