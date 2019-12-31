Temperatures dip in parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: With north-easterly winds becoming active across Telangana, the temperatures in the last two-days at few places in Hyderabad have now gone below 15 degree Celsius.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Pashamylaram has recorded lowest temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius on Sunday night followed by areas in and around Kapra that recorded 14.5 degree Celsius. The Quthbullapur region recorded 15.5 degree Celsius while regions in Bollaram area recorded 15.8 degree Celsius, TSDPS weather data indicated.

The TSDPS forecast for the next two-days has said that minimum temperatures in GHMC area would be in the range of 15 to 17 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 26 to 28 degree Celsius.

The average minimum temperature in the city recorded by Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, on Monday morning was 17.5 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree Celsius above normal for the season. On the other hand, forecast with Skymet Weather, a private weather forecast agency has indicated that due to north-easterly moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, light rain is expected in one or two parts of Telangana.

