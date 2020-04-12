Temperatures in Hyderabad touch 40 C

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: The city continues to bear the brunt of humid weather conditions with temperatures remaining high and above normal on Sunday.

Several parts of the city saw temperatures inching closer to 40 degree Celsius. Areas such as Balaji Nagar and Qutbullahpur recorded highest temperature of 39.6 degree Celsius, followed by Shapur Nagar (39.5 degree Celsius) and Rajendranagar (39.4 degree Celsius), as per Telangana State Development Planning Society data.

The average temperature in the city on Sunday stood at 37.8 degree Celsius. “The average temperatures in city are likely to hover around 38 to 39 degree Celsius for next four days while there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky with development of thunder lightning,” said an official at Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile some districts including Suryapet, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Khammam and Nirmal witnessed temperatures soaring beyond 41 degree Celsius on Sunday.

