Temperatures in Telangana touch 43 degree Celsius on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Dry weather is prevailing across the State, with day temperatures rising gradually as summer made its presence felt. The temperatures in some districts, which touched 43 degree Celsius on Tuesday, were likely to remain in the range of 43-44 degree Celsius or rise even further.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, during the last 24 hours, the highest day temperature was recorded at Chaprala in Adilabad at 43 degree Celsius, while the lowest night temperature of 17.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Bazarhathnoor, also in Adilabad.

The TSDPS forecast for the State said there would be mainly dry weather for the next three days, with the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 39 degree Celsius to 42 degree Celsius.

In the GHMC limits meanwhile, the highest day temperature during the last 24 hours was recorded at LB Nagar Circle No 4 at 39.4 degree Celsius. The average maximum temperature in Hyderabad, recorded by the India Meteorological Department was 39.7 degree Celsius, which was three degrees higher than normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.2 degree Celsius, two degrees higher than normal.

The dry weather in the city was expected to continue for the next three days, with the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius.

