Temple thief caught in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested a temple thief who was involved in three cases here on Friday. The arrested person was identified as M Vijay Arjun Goud (30) from Kismathpur in Rajendranagar.

According to the police, Arjun stole a panchaloha idol from a temple and was involved in two other extortion cases in December and January. His associate Dhanraj was absconding.

The Rajendranagar police, with the help of surveillance camera footage, identified Arjun and nabbed him. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

