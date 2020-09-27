Temple thieves nabbed in Visakhapatnam

The DIG also cautioned against false rumours on attacks on temples and warned of severe action against those spreading them.

Published: 8:11 pm

Visakhapatnam: Police arrested a six-member gang involved in 19 of the 27 incidents of hundi-breaking in temples of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and recovered from them Rs.21,000 in cash and rods used for breaking the hundies. Informing this to reporters here on Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Police LKV Rangarao said that the gang was seen moving in an autorickshaw on Vizianagaram outskirts on Saturday night and Vizianagaram night patrol police who grew suspicious, stopped them and caught them while trying to escape. The members of the gang were residing in the Madhuravada Vambay colony in the city.

The DIG also cautioned against false rumours on attacks on temples and warned of severe action against those spreading them. He cited the example of a Saraswati idol in Srikakulam whose limb came off during the recent rains but there were posts in social media trying to provoke communal hatred.

