Temples in Suryapet closed in view of lunar eclipse

By Author   |   Published: 31st Jan 2018   7:31 pm Updated: 31st Jan 2018   8:03 pm
Super blue blood moon
The moon is seen past tree branches during a lunar eclipse referred to as the "super blue blood moon", in Singapore on January 31, 2018.

Suryapet: The temple in the district including Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Yadadri hill shrine were closed from 10 am on Wednesday in view of Lunar Eclipse.

Balalayam on Yadadri hill shrine was closed at 10 am in Wednesday and all the hundis were sealed  on the premises of the hill shrine. The darshans at the temple would be resumed on Thursday morning after the temple priests perform “samprokahsna”, which would be started after the completion of moon eclipse at 9:40 pm.

All the temples across the district were also kept closed from morning of Wednesday in view of moon eclipse on the day and no darshan facility to the devotees also.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!