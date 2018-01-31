Temples in Suryapet closed in view of lunar eclipse

By | Published: 7:31 pm 8:03 pm

Suryapet: The temple in the district including Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Yadadri hill shrine were closed from 10 am on Wednesday in view of Lunar Eclipse.

Balalayam on Yadadri hill shrine was closed at 10 am in Wednesday and all the hundis were sealed on the premises of the hill shrine. The darshans at the temple would be resumed on Thursday morning after the temple priests perform “samprokahsna”, which would be started after the completion of moon eclipse at 9:40 pm.

All the temples across the district were also kept closed from morning of Wednesday in view of moon eclipse on the day and no darshan facility to the devotees also.