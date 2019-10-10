Temporary conductors continue to collect over charges in Warangal

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Warangal: Despite clear directions from the TSRTC officials and the State government, temporary conductors are allegedly collecting higher charges in RTC buses of Warangal region burning a hole in the pockets of the passengers. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar had on Wednesday directed the officials of the RTC to take measures to check overcharging by the conductors.

“There are complaints that conductors are charging more than the actual fare from passengers. There is no need to pay even a rupee more than the actual ticket price. To control this, special measures are being taken,” Puvvada Kumar said.

Following this, officials started displaying list of fares in buses. A toll free number 80081-36611 was also set up in Warangal to receive complaints of higher charges. However, the temporary staff continue to collect higher fares. Srinivas, a passenger who boarded an RTC bus (TSUA 8658) at Karimangar to go to Hanamkonda on Thursday, told ‘Telangana Today’ that he was asked to pay Rs 100 against the actual fare of Rs 65. On the other hand, a retired RTC employee said his pass was not accepted by the conductor.

When contacted over phone, RTC Regional Manager, Warangal, A Sridhar, said they were receiving complaints about overcharging on the toll free number. “On Thursday alone, we received about 20 complaints from passengers about having to shell out higher fares,” he said. It is said that many people do not know about the existence of the toll free number to register their complaints.

“They get into arguments with conductors, which is of no use. They must call the toll free number to lodge a complaint. Only then can we take action. We are also giving stern warning to the temporary conductors that they would be removed from duty if they collect higher fares,” the Regional Manager said. Passengers are also demanding issuance of tickets in order to check the looting by temporary conductors.

