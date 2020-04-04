Temporary fruit market for horticulture farmers in Bhongir

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A temporary fruit market was launched on the premises of TSRTC bus stand in Bhongir town on Saturday to provide opportunity to sell the mosambi and lemon, produced by the district farmers locally.

Inaugurating the temporary mosambi and lemon market, the district Collector Anitha Ramachandran reminded that the growers of mosambi, lemon and pomegranate were unable to transport their crop to other States to sell them there due to the Corona-triggered lockdown.

She reminded a makeshift Rythu Bazaar was also being run at the bus stand and the people, who come to purchase vegetables, can also prefer to purchase fruits there which will create business to the horticulture farmers.

Consumption of mosambi and lemon, which would have C-vitamin, would improve immunity power and help in shielding them from COVID-19. The people would also prefer to drink fruit juices in summer season to get relief from hot weather, he added.

The Collector also advised the people to consume mosambi and lemon as much as possible to improve immunity power to avoid infection of Coronavirus. District Horticulture Officer Suresh and others were also present.

