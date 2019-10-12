Temporary TSRTC drivers to get Rs 1,500 a day

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: The TSRTC on Saturday announced the rates at which private workers are to be hired for running bus services and provide ancillary support in the State. In instructions to all RTC depot managers, the Corporation said that various categories of persons being hired to run the bus services in the wake of the strike by RTC employees are to be paid between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per day.

While drivers and retired drivers, retired officers and retired traffic and mechanical supervisors are to be paid Rs 1,500 per day, all other categories of personnel including conductors, retired conductors, mechanics, clerical staff, electricians, tyre mechanics and anyone else hired as per the needs felt by respective deport managers are to be paid Rs 1,000 per day.

Meanwhile, Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma told reporters here at a press conference addressed by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Saturday that everyone being hired to drive the buses were experienced heavy vehicle licence holders who have driven buses before. Safety he said was important and only experienced people were being hired to drive buses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter