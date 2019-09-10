Temporary wards to be set up to treat viral fevers in Khammam

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Khammam: Minister For Health Medical and Family Welfare Etela Rajender directed the health officials to set up special wards with 200-bed capacity at the District Government Hospital to treat viral fever patients.

He visited the hospital and reviewed measures being taken to tackle seasonal ailments and other issues related to public health. He said the hospital with 400-bed capacity was treating nearly 675 in-patients daily.

To deal with the rush of patients special wards with additional beds on temporary basis have to be set up. Availing services of additional doctors and required medical facilities on outsourcing basis would be permitted.

“Doctors and medical staff must work round-the-clock and not leave room for complaints about lack of facilities at the hospital. The hospital development funds can be used to meet financial needs and additional funds will be sanctioned if proposals are submitted,” the Minister said.

Since the areas with high incidence of viral fevers had been identified, steps to prevent spread of fevers to other areas would begin. Activities such as fogging, insecticide spraying, setting up of medical camps and awareness camps would be conducted, said Rajender.

All concerned departments must work in coordination, he added. District Collector RV Karnan told the Minister that effective measures to prevent spread of viral fevers had already been launched. Managements of private hospitals and clinics were directed to ensure blood tests of suspected dengue cases was conducted only at District Hospital.

Medical camps were being conducted and two doctors had been posted round-the-clock in villages with viral fever cases. A rapid fever survey was also being conducted and dry day was being observed twice a week, the Collector said.

Director, Health, Srinivas commended the services being offered at the District Hospital under the guidance of the District Collector. The number of dengue cases has come down this year in comparison to last year. There were no reports of deaths due to dengue in Khammam, he said.

Later in the day, the Minister also visited Kothagudem District Hospital and reviewed the steps being taken by health officials to ensure quality treatment to patients. He wanted the officials to lay special focus on agency villages and conduct medical camps in the villages.

