Temptation to buy liquor costs Hyderabad man dear

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The irresistible temptation to buy a bottle of liquor, an unavailable commodity during the lockdown, at an exorbitant price of Rs 2,000, cost a man much more than that after a cybercrook exploited his greed and fleeced him of Rs 51,000.

Rahul, a youngster from Gowlipura in the old city of Hyderabad came across an advertisement on Facebook of a liquor outlet. Assuming it to be of a popular outlet at Afzalgunj in the city, he called up on the contact number mentioned on the Facebook post and was told that he would get his bottle delivered at his home.

Rahul first ordered one bottle at Rs 2,000, and then, unable to resist an offer put forth by the person at the other end of the line, placed orders for a few more bottles of liquor for him and his friends as well.

“The fraudster told him that all he had to do was to scan a QR Code that he got as a WhatsApp message. Believing him, the victim scanned the QR Code sent by the conman three times and lost Rs.51,000,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crime.

After realising that he was conned, Rahul approached the Cyber Crime police who registered a case and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .