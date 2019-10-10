Ten dead in different incidents in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 1:38 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: Ten persons died and few others injured in different incidents between Tuesday and Wendesday in erstwhile Khammam district.

Three youngsters were killed at Mudigonda in Khamamm on Tuesday evening hours when they were struck by lightning. The deceased were identified as E Srinivas (20), B Praveen (19) and G Naveen (19).

The incident occurred when the trio was taking shelter under a tree as it was raining. Another youth, Gopi, who was with the three, was struck unconscious in the incident.

At Barugudem in Khammam rural mandal a couple, K Devender Reddy (45) and K Nutana (40) of Warangal died in a road accident. They died on the spot when their car was hit by a speeding lorry on Tuesday.

On Wednesday’s wee hours, two youth, Sunil (25) and Dilip (23) killed when the bike they riding hit a road divider at Vidyanagar Colony in Kothagudem. The youth who was riding the bike lost control of the vehicle, said police.

At Kakarlapalli road in Sathupalli of Khammam, Saidulu(32) killed in a head on collision of two motor bikes on Wednesday. Three others were injured seriously in the accident.

A minor girl was found dead at Ramanagutta area in Khammam city under suspicious conditions while a young woman called B Ritisha allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Taliperu stream at Cherla. Ritisha hails from Manuguru in Kothagudem distirict, said sources.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter