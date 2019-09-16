Ten from Hyderabad feared drowned in AP boat capsize

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Ten persons from the city were feared drowned in the boat capsize in the Godavari river near Devipatnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday afternoon.

Around 20 persons from Hyderabad were on the ill-fated boat, which was bound for the scenic Papikondalu Hills, when the tragedy occurred near Kachchuluru village. Those missing from the city include Jyothi of Boduppal who along with her husband Janaki Ram, a retired government employee and three other family members had gone to Papikondalu. Janaki Ram is safe while four others of his family, including his wife Jyothi, were missing.

The others who were reported missing including two trainers from a gym in Madhapur — Abdul Saif and Talib Patel — who were residents of Golconda, three contract employees from Police Housing Corporation and one from Amberpet.

Venkat Rao, Circle Inspector, Rampachodavaram police station in East Godavari district, said the initial information indicted that there were about 21 persons from Hyderabad in the boat and 11 persons were safe while the remaining were reported missing.

“As of now we have no clarity on the number of deaths. A clear picture is likely to emerge only on Monday. A few dead bodies were retrieved and they have to be identified,” he told Telangana Today over phone.

Several families from the city, whose relatives were on board the ill-fated boat, spent anxious moments when they heard about the shocking news. “After spending several hours trying to contact my brother Kiran Kumar, who was on the boat, at around 4 pm he called us using someone else’s mobile phone informing about his safety,” said Venu Kumar.

Kiran Kumar works at the Telangana Police Housing Corporation. However, the fate of three of his friends was not clear.

A family from Hayathnagar, whose four relatives were also on the boat, went through tense moments after coming to know about the incident. “After watching the news on television we started making calls but they were not answered. Towards evening we came to know that all our elatives are safe. Actually we had started for the place when we received a phone call,” said a family member over phone.

Two from Mancherial

According to a report from Mancherial, Karukuri Ramya (22) working as an Assistant Engineer at NPDCL hailing from Karnamaidi and Boddu Laxman (25) also an Assistant Engineer of NPDCL and a native of Padthanapalli, were among those who went missing in the boat tragedy.

