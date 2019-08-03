Ten injured after bus turns turtle near Hyderabad Zoo

By | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: Ten persons sustained injuries when a private bus turned turtle at Bahadurpura on Saturday morning.

The bus, belonging to a private travels operator SST Travels, was bound for Ananatapur and hit the road divider in front of the Nehru Zoological Park early in the morning hours. The driver of the bus was apparently drunk.

The Bahadurpura police pulled out the passengers from the bus and shifted them to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. A case was registered and the vehicle seized. More details are awaited.

