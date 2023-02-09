Ten injured injured after auto-rickshaw overturns in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:48 AM, Thu - 9 February 23

The condition of one person was said to be critical. The labourers belong to Chanupalli village of Ananthagiri mandal of Suryapet district. The injured were shifted to Khammam District General Hospital for treatment. They were going to the village to work in a chilli field.