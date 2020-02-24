Ten per cent of ULB budget for greenery: CS Somesh Kumar

By | Published: 8:59 pm 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: No other State in the country has allocated large amount of funds for developing greenery like Telangana, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

He was participating in ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme in Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district along with Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, local legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and Collector Amoy Kumar.

“Ten per cent of the budget in every municipality has been set aside as Green Budget to develop greenery in towns and cities of the State,” Somesh Kumar said addressing a meeting at the local marketyard.

He reminded everyone that steps had been initiated to increase forest cover in the State following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He reiterated that the onus of survival of at least 85 per cent of the plants rests on Municipal Chairpersons, Mayors, Councillors and Corporators.

He said the Chief Minister wanted to replicate the successful ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme in urban areas paving way for the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme. “The 10-day programme will continue till March 4. In order to increase participation of citizens in the new Municipal Act, it has been proposed that 60 persons be roped in under four committees in every ward,” he said.

He said the Act allows people to undertake construction of houses through a process of self declaration. While asking the authorities and people’s representatives to educate the common man on the provisions of the Act, the Chief Secretary said construction of amenities such as toilets, dumpyards must be undertaken during ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

However, he expressed concern over the issue of illiteracy in the State and said data of the illiterates should also be collected during the programme. Arvind Kumar said autos for collection of garbage had been taken up in a big way with the help of funds from 14th Finance Commission.

Manchireddy Kishan Reddy while thanking the Chief Secretary for visiting the weaker section colonies, government hospital and schools in his constituency, sought construction of a walking track in the town. District Collector Amoy Kumar said the programme was being implemented in 15 municipalities by forming ward committees in 396 wards.

