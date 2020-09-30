Ten years after working abroad on fake passport, man nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police arrested a passenger from Bahrain who was allegedly in possession of a fake Indian passport here on Tuesday.

The passenger, identified as G.Balu, a native of Ramareddy village of Kamareddy district, allegedly forged the passport in the name of R.Ravinder and went to Bahrain in 2010 and was working there in the construction sector.

According to the police, he returned to India with the same fake passport and landed at the RGI airport here. The Immigration authorities during verification grew suspicious over the document and questioned him.

Balu confessed he had forged the passport to secure a job abroad. Officials suspect he had travelled with the same fake passport earlier too. They seized the passport and handed him over to the <hr />for further investigation.

