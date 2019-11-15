Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL: A comedy entertainer with a legal backdrop

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Directed by G Nageswara Reddy, ‘Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL’, is yet another attempt by him to entertain the audience with comedy and romance in the backdrop of legal stalemates.

This time, Nageswara Reddy takes shelter under a script with a difference and puts all the possible ingredients to support his fabric of thought. Sandeep Krishna, as in the title role offers his best within the boundaries.

Tenali Ramakrishna is an advocate who fares badly in getting cases and with all his efforts going in vain, decides to settle legal disputes out of the court. Soon, he becomes popular given his style of settlements.

All goes well till the humour laced narrative gains serious hues with the entry of Varalakshmi (Varalakshmi Sarathkumar), a very rich businesswoman who is facing charges for killing a journalist. To defend herself in the court of law, she hires a famous criminal lawyer (Murali Sharma).

Tenali Ramakrishna meanwhile falls in love with the criminal lawyer’s daughter, Rukmini (Hansika). After a set of twists and turns, he takes up the case of Varalakshmi and wins it in her favour.

Other than the scenes that narrate the main thread of the story, focus in the movie is on comic scenes and the characters specially employed by the writer and the director in the story. The director seeks to ensure oodles of humour and entertainment for the audience in the popular format.

Right from the beginning till the end, actors such as Posani Murali, Sapthagiri, and Chammak Chandra, vie with each other to add to the entertainment. Though there are not many scenes that take the viewers by surprise, the director still runs the film with a narration that is fuelled with punch dialogues, songs and fights.

Sandeep looks different from his early films and maintains his presence with an intense involvement into every episode he is present. The music however comes across a bit jarring and dominates the narration. On the whole, Tenali Ramakrishna BABL is an honest attempt meant to win the audience with entertainment.

