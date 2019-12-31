‘Tenali Ramakrishna…’ now streaming on Hotstar VIP

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hotstar VIP ends the year with a bang by adding yet another blockbuster title to its expansive movie library – this time Telugu action comedy Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Directed by G Nageswara Reddy, this movie stars Hansika Motwani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sundeep Kishan in lead roles. This courtroom drama with a comical twist will ensure that you end the year with unlimited laughter.

Tenali Ramakrishna is a small-time lawyer who is only interested in making money, and so loses cases on purpose. When he gets involved in a criminal case, he decides that he will win and bring about justice no matter the cost. Will this case change his life forever?Catch this romantic comedy movie only on Hotstar VIP.

