Tenants complain against landlords on Dial 100

Hyderabad: Complaints against house owners who are demanding rent from tenants, despite the State government asking them not to, are continuing to pour in at the Police Emergency Service – Dial 100.

Many tenants are using the Dial 100 facility, seeking help from the police to temporarily bail them out of the rent crisis because of financial constraints they were facing due to the corona-triggered lockdown.

The Police Emergency Service has received as many as 372 calls against house owners from April 20 to 27. Of them, 50 per cent were from the jurisdictions of the three police commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda while the rest were from across the State.

Officials said a majority of owners were asking rent from tenants stating they had to pay the monthly instalment of their home loans. Owners were not harassing the tenants but they were only requesting to clear the rent to enable them in paying installment, police said.

A few owners were urging tenants to pay up since the monthly rents were their main source of income.

“We are forwarding each call to the police station concerned after receiving it through Dial 100. The local police are meeting the landlord and resolving the issue after counselling the owner,” an official said.

Apart from receiving calls from tenants, the Police Emergency Service is also receiving distress calls pertaining to gathering of people in the locality at night when the lockdown is in vogue while a few complaints were against those not maintaining social distancing at grocery stores.

The Dial 100 has got 15.92 crore calls since its inception in 2014 till March 2020. Of them, 46.32 lakh emergency calls were attended to. In 2020 till March, it got 23.15 lakh calls and attended to 4.1 lakh emergency calls.

