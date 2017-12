By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A software engineer Sumanth committed suicide by hanging himself at his house at Bowenpally on Monday.

A suicide note purportedly written by Sumanth was recovered from the house in which he stated that he was taking the drastic step due to the alleged harassment by his tenant. Sumanth said that instead of vacating his house, the tenant approached the court and was creating problems to him.

Fed up with tenant’s alleged harassment, Sumanth ended his life, according to police.